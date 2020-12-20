Jazz sign Rudy Gobert to contract extension

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed two-time Defensive Player of the Year, three-time All-NBA honoree and four-time All-NBA Defensive First Team recipient Rudy Gobert to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

"Rudy is such a special player. He makes everyone on the court better. We couldn't be more excited about his commitment to this team, to Utah, and most importantly, to keeping this unique culture together," said Jazz Owner Ryan Smith.

“Rudy’s commitment, competitiveness and dedication to winning is why he is one of the elite players in the NBA,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey. “The impact he’s had on our team, the state of Utah and so many other communities around the world is immeasurable. We’re ecstatic that Rudy will continue to be an integral part of our franchise as we work towards our goals.”

“Rudy’s competitiveness and will to win have been instrumental in watching how he has grown and evolved into an elite player in our league,” said Head Coach Quin Snyder. “He is dedicated to his teammates and to winning here in Utah. It has been so rewarding to watch how Rudy has evolved off the court as well and I look forward to seeing how he continues to make an impact through his dedication to kids and to our community.”

Gobert (7-1, 245, France) was named an All-Star for the first time during the 2019-20 season, owning averages of 15.1 points on 69.3 percent from the field (career-high, second in NBA), 13.5 rebounds (career-high, tied third in NBA), 2.0 blocks (sixth in NBA) and 1.5 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest. His 13.5 rebounds per game was the second-best rebounding average in Jazz franchise history and the most since Truck Robinson grabbed 15.7 per contest during the 1977-78 season.

He led the NBA for the second-straight season in slam dunks, jamming home 221 on the year. In addition, he totaled 471 screen assists which was also a league high for the second-straight season. With a block against Phoenix on February 24, the center logged his 1000th career block, becoming the third fastest active player to hit that milestone, doing so in his 462nd NBA contest.

During the 2019-20 campaign, he ranked third in defensive win shares (4.2) and fifth in total win shares (10.7) in the NBA. He also contested 16.4 shots per contest, which was the second most shots contested per game last season. The 28-year-old totaled 49 double-doubles in 2019-20, the fourth most by any player on the year.

The native of France has helped the Jazz to four-straight postseason appearances, appearing in seven playoff contests in 2020, averaging 16.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 38.6 minutes per game.

In the Jazz record books, Gobert ranks first in all-time field goal percentage (.640) and true shooting percentage (.658), third in offensive rebounds (1,542) and defensive rebounds (3,649) and fifth in blocks (1,030).

In the community, Gobert launched his Rudy’s Kids Foundation in 2017 with the goal to provide support for organizations that directly impact the lives of youth. From hosting holiday parties to hospital visits, Gobert has actively used his platform to make a positive impact on the community. He selected the Utah Refugee Connection as a beneficiary of his blocked shots program, generating more than $20,000 in donations to charitable agencies that focus on the well-being of children.

This year Gobert donated $500,000 to support COVID-19 social services relief across multiple communities and the employee relief fund at Vivint Arena. Gobert and his Rudy’s Kids Foundation identified communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and worked to assist them. He provided meals for more than 250 families from five schools within the Salt Lake School District. Gobert continued his acts of caring by donating another $20,000 to “Serve Refugees” that purchased backpacks with school supplies and computers to assist in distance learning.