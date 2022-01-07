Jazz Sign Norvel Pelle to 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed center Norvel Pelle (nor-vel pel) to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Pelle (6-10, 231, Antigua and Barbuda) spent the 2020-21 season with Brooklyn, Sacramento and New York, where he averaged 1.5 points on 53.5 percent from the field and 1.5 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game. He has seen action in 37 career games, starting with Philadelphia in 2019-20 and owns career averages of 2.1 points on 52.4 percent from the field, 2.5 boards and 1.1 blocks in 8.5 minutes per game.

He has additional professional playing experience in the NBA G League with Delaware (2013-15, 2018-19) and Cleveland (2020-22) and overseas with Homenetmen Beirut (2015-16, 2019), Varese (2016-18) and Auxilium Torino (2018).