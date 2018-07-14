Jazz Sign Naz Mitrou-Long to Two-Way Contract

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Naz Mitrou-Long (me-TRUE) to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Mitrou-Long (6-4, 218, Iowa State) originally signed a two-way deal with Utah last season on Dec. 23, as well as a two 10-day contracts on Feb. 11 and Feb. 24. He appeared in one game for the Jazz, tallying three points against Denver on Dec. 26. Mitrou-Long also appeared in 40 games (35 starts) for the team’s G League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes per game. The 24-year-old totaled 17 games with 20-plus points and four games with 30-plus points, including a Stars-record 37 points on 9-of-15 from three on March 19 against Rio Grande Valley.

The Canadian has appeared in three games for the Jazz entry at the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also competed in three games at the Utah Jazz Summer League, posting averages of 10.7 points on 67.0 percent from the field, 5.0 boards and 4.7 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest.

A four-year collegian at Iowa State, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his senior season with the Cyclones, earning 2017 All-Big 12 Second Team honors. The guard also shot 47.0 percent from the field and led the conference with 2.8 three-point field goals per game, also connecting on a team-high 98 three-point attempts, which was the third highest in a single-season in school history.

Over his four years at Iowa State, Mitrou-Long appeared in 131 games (83 starts), averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, helping to lead the Cyclones to three Big 12 Championships. He would finish his collegiate career with 260 three-point field goals, the second most in school history, in addition to becoming just one of 11 players ever for Iowa State to tally 1,200 points, 300 rebounds and 200 assists over his career.

Born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Mitrou-Long played high school basketball at Findlay College Prep in Henderson, Nev.