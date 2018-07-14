Jazz Sign Forward Georges Niang

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Georges Niang (George KNEE-yang). Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Niang (6-8, 230, Iowa State) signed a two-way contract with Utah last season on Jan. 14, appearing in nine games for the squad. Niang also saw action in 41 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Utah’s G League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars last year, posting averages of 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest.

In 15 games with the Stars, he averaged a team-high 22.0 points per game. He ranked ninth in scoring average for the G League, 10th in field-goal percentage (.570) and second in three-point field-goal percentage (.459). He was named to the All-NBA G League First Team following the 2017-18 season, also being named to the Midseason All-NBA G League West Team by NBA G League coaches, general managers and players who voted on the top performers from the first half of the season from their respective conferences.

The 25-year-old is currently competing with the Utah Jazz entry at the 2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, playing in all four games with averages of 15.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.5 assists. Following the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League, he was named a Utah Jazz Summer League Standout, averaging a team-best 16.7 points, along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three contests.

Originally selected in the second round (50th overall pick) of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, Niang saw action as a rookie with the team in 23 games, scoring a career-high five points against Brooklyn on Nov. 25, 2016. During the 2016-17 season, he also played in six games (all starts) for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 19.0 points, 7.2 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

A native of Methuen, Mass., Niang was a four-year collegiate player at Iowa State and appeared in 138 career games (126 starts), averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.8 minutes per contest. As a senior in 2015-16, he owned averages of 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.2 minutes per game, earning him the 2016 Karl Malone Award, honoring the nation’s top power forward, unanimous 2016 Associated Press All-America Second Team and unanimous 2016 All-Big 12 First Team honors.

He finished his career at Iowa State ranking first in all-time games played (138) and second in all-time points scored (2,228) and when his tenure ended he was the only player in the nation and one of just four players since 1994-95 to total 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 400 assists as a collegian.