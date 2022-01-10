Jazz Sign Denzel Valentine to 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Denzel Valentine a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Valentine (6-4, 220, Michigan State) joins Utah after most recently spending the 2021-22 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he appeared in 22 games, averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per contest.

The Lansing, Mich. native spent four seasons with Chicago (2016-21), owning averages of 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 232 games (45 starts).