Jazz Sign Danuel House Jr. to 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed forward Danuel House Jr. (DAN-u-elle) to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

House Jr. (6-6, 215, Texas A&M) is in his sixth NBA season and has played with Washington (2016-17), Phoenix (2017-18), Houston (2018-22) and New York (2021-22), owning career averages of 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.

The Houston-native has additional NBA G League experience, competing for Delaware (2016-17), Northern Arizona (2017-18) and Rio Grande Valley (2017-19), playing in 60 total games (42 starts), averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.