Jazz sign Brantley and Wright-Foreman to two-way contracts

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Jarrell Brantley and guard Justin Wright-Foreman to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Brantley (6-7, 250, Charleston) was originally drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (50th overall) before being traded to Utah on draft night. Brantley appeared in two games during the Salt Lake City Summer League, averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists in 27.5 minutes, earning 2019 SLC Summer League Standout honors. He also saw action in two games during the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Charleston, S.C. native appeared in 123 games (119 starts) for the College of Charleston during his four-year career. He finished top-10 in program history in points (1,914, third), rebounds (967, fourth) and steals (150, 10th). He averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his senior season and was named to the All-CAA First Team in 2018 -19 along with being named to the All-CAA Tournament team for three straight years.

Wright-Foreman (6-2, 190, Hofstra) was drafted by the Jazz in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (53rd overall). He appeared in two games during the Salt Lake City Summer League, averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 rebounds, also competing in two games at the Las Vegas Summer League where he posted averages of 10.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Queens, N.Y. native appeared in 125 games (82 starts) during his collegiate career with Hofstra. A back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Wright-Foreman ranked second in the nation in points per game (27.1) and field goals (330), while leading the CAA in minutes played (1,321), three-point field goals made (110) and three-point percentage (.425). Garnering an All-American Honorable Mention nod by the Associated Press for the second-consecutive season, Wright-Foreman became just the fourth player in program history to accomplish that feat. He was also named as a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award this past season.

Brantley will wear no. 5 and Wright-Foreman will wear no. 3 for the Jazz.