Jazz sign Brantley and Forrest to two-way contracts

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Jarrell Brantley and guard Trent Forrest to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Brantley (6-7, 250, Charleston) appeared in nine games with the Jazz last season, posting averages of 2.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.7 minutes per game. He also saw action in 33 games (all starts) with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League, averaging 18.9 points on 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest, earning 2019-20 All-NBA G League First Team and All-Rookie honors.

The 24-year-old was originally drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (50th overall) before being traded to Utah on draft night.

Forrest (6-4, 210, Florida State) was a four-year collegiate player, where during his senior season he averaged 11.6 points on 45.9 percent from the field, along with 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals in 31 games (all starts), earning 2019-20 All-ACC Second Team honors.

The Chipley, Fla., native left Florida State as the winningest player in school history with 104 victories, also ranking third in all-time steals (224), third in all-time games played (137) and fifth in all-time assists (455). Off the court, Forrest was named to the ACC All-Academic Basketball Team and ACC Academic Honor Roll in four-straight seasons.