Jazz Re-Sign Trent Forrest to Two-Way Contract

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has re-signed guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Forrest (6-4, 210, Florida State) appeared in 30 games with the Jazz last season, posting averages of 2.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.1 minutes while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. He also saw action in four postseason games.

The 23-year-old was a four-year collegiate player at Florida State, where he left as the winningest player in school history with 104 victories, also ranking third in all-time steals (224), third in all-time games played (137) and fifth in all-time assists (455). Off the court, Forrest was named to the ACC All-Academic Basketball Team and ACC Academic Honor Roll in four-straight seasons.