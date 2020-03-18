‘Jazz Playback’ to Air on AT&T SportsNet

The Utah Jazz in association with AT&T SportsNet announced today plans to roll out Jazz Playback, a feature where fans can tune into re-plays of memorable Jazz games on the network, starting tonight through Monday, April 13. Jazz Playback re-air dates coincide with games that were slated to be broadcast by AT&T SportsNet to conclude the 2019-20 season.

Jazz Playback will give fans the opportunity to re-experience 11 unforgettable Jazz contests on AT&T SportsNet, including Utah’s Game Six closeout win against Oklahoma City, “Headband Joe’s” performance in Memphis, Donovan Mitchell’s career-best 46-point outpour, Bojan Bogdanović’s two game-winning buzzer beaters and the Jazz’s first Christmas Day game in over 20 years, among other favorite Jazz moments.

All games will be broadcast at 7 p.m. (MT) on AT&T SportsNet. The schedule includes the following matchups:

More information is available at: https://www.nba.com/jazz/broadcast.

Fans can download the AT&T SportsNet app or go to attsportsnet.com to stream from their computer by logging in with their participating TV account information. It is only available to customers whose TV subscription includes AT&T SportsNet.