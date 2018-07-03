Jazz open Summer League with blowout victory

An up-and-down debut for Grayson Allen. A double-double for Tony Bradley. A dominant showing by Georges Niang.

And a lopsided Utah win.

The Jazz led by as many as 30 as they opened up their Summer League schedule with a 92-76 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Niang scored a team-high 17 points (on 7-for-12 shooting) and Bradley, Utah's second-year center, finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 25 minutes.

After missing on his first four attempts, Allen dropped in a baseline floater with 4:08 left in the first half. The rookie struggled from the field (4-for-16 shooting) but still finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 17 minutes.

Derrick White, the No. 29 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, led the Spurs with a game-high 22 points on 9-for-21 shooting. Chimezie Mitu (10 points) was the only other San Antonio player to score in double figures. Lonnie Walker IV, this year's No. 18 overall pick, scored seven points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Notable

Kelan Martin and Stanton Kidd scored 13 points each for the Jazz. ... Utah shot 14-for-31 from 3-point range as Kidd (3-for-4), Martin (3-for-4), Niang (2-for-4) and Allen (2-for-6) each made multiple threes. ... The Jazz outrebounded the Spurs 52-41. ... Utah committed more turnovers (15-13) but also scored more points off of those miscues (21 to San Antonio's 11). ... Day 1 of the Utah Jazz Summer League drew a total of 11,758 fans, the second-highest total since the event returned to Utah in 2015.

Up Next

The Spurs will take on the Hawks on Tuesday night at 5pm. The Jazz and Hawks will follow at 7pm.