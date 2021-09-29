Jazz to host Open Practice on Oct. 2

For most Utah Jazz fans throughout the world, the 2021-22 season opener on Oct. 20 can’t come soon enough.

It’ll be the first time they will be able to watch Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and their teammates on the court, and see why hope and optimism remain very high heading into the new year.

But thanks to a recent announcement, fans will have the opportunity to watch the players on the court a few weeks earlier than expected.

In a ground-breaking arrangement with Zoom, fans will be able to view and take part in the Utah Jazz Open Practice on The Road To Tipoff, presented by Udo.

“We are always focused on connecting with our fans and finding unique technology to bring unprecedented access to our players and coaches,” said Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz. “We are excited to partner with Zoom to leverage its innovative platform to stream practice for the first time in our history. We live in a hyper-connected world and the demand for direct-to-consumer content is growing stronger and stronger. This experience begins a new chapter of fan engagement and direct-to-consumer content.”

Set to take place in the early afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Utah Jazz social media channels and team website will provide the link that will give access to 50,000 participants.

But the webinar will be much more than just interacting with the on-air talent and watching head coach Quin Snyder and his team. There will also be segments focused on the redesign of the practice facility at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus, live interviews, guest commentary and pre-recorded features to give every Jazz fan something to be engaged with.

It’s an unprecedented move by the organization as it further cements Utah’s status as a pioneer in the virtual reality world. This move will provide fans an unforgettable experience where they’ll be able to possess the same level of intimacy as if they were in the stands at Vivint Arena.

“We’re proud to join forces with the Utah Jazz to live stream an open practice to fans across the world,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief technology officer at Zoom. “It’s an exciting time to be in technology when our innovation is helping to transform experiences and connect the world. This is a groundbreaking opportunity to bring unique and interesting content directly to fans regardless of location. Now not only local fans can be part of this premier experience, but Jazz fans from across the globe have an opportunity to participate.”

The practice will coincide with the end of training camp on Thursday in Las Vegas, but also serve as one final tuneup before the team opens its four-game preseason schedule on Monday, Oct. 4 in San Antonio.