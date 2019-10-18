Jazz exercise team options on Bradley and Mitchell

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has exercised its team options for the 2020-21 season on center Tony Bradley and guard Donovan Mitchell.

Bradley (6-11, 248, North Carolina) is entering his third NBA season with the Jazz, where he owns career averages of 2.1 points, and 2.2 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per contest. In 2018-19, the Bartow, Fla. native averaged 5.7 points and 5.0 boards in 12.0 minutes per contest, recording his first career double-double at the Los Angeles Clippers on April 10 with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The 21-year-old has appeared in 44 games (all starts) with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, Salt Lake City Stars, over his two-year professional career, averaging 14.5 points on 58.4 percent from the field, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 27.7 minutes per contest.

Mitchell (6-3, 215, Louisville) owns career averages of 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 156 games (148 starts) over two NBA seasons. The 23-year-old led all sophomores in scoring last season at 23.8 points per contest, becoming the first sophomore guard to average over 23 points since Dwyane Wade in 2004-05. In addition, after his 139th career game, Mitchell totaled 3,011 points, 539 rebounds and 538 assists, joining LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Mitch Richmond, Michael Jordan, Sidney Wicks, Earl Monroe and Oscar Robertson as the last eight players to total over 3,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists within their first 140 career games.

The 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Champion at NBA All-Star Weekend was twice named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week last season for weeks ending on Jan. 7 and March 4. After Jan. 1, Mitchell owned averages of 26.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.8 minutes per game, helping the Jazz to a 50-32 record and third-straight postseason appearance.