Jazz draftee Jared Butler looking to make an impact right away

On Thursday night, the Utah Jazz traded the 30th pick and still got the man they wanted—Baylor Bear and 2021 NCAA champion Jared Butler.

On Saturday, Butler landed in SLC to get a closer look at the franchise that brought him on board.

“At the end of the day, I think this is where I’m supposed to be," Butler told a room and Zoom call full of media.

"Sometimes when you have faith you don't know all the answers, and you don't know how it's going to work out"-- powerful statements already from @J_Hooper11 — Nayo. (@nayocampbell) July 31, 2021

The 20-year-old Louisianan combo guard was expected by many experts to be picked in the first round, just past the lottery. Some concerns over health had him slipping on draft night, a trial for Butler, who averaged 16.7 points and shot 38% from three in his final year as a Baylor Bear.

“It was a rough night for me … but when the Jazz called me, I was just extremely thankful.”

Among the first conversations Butler had was with Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

“You could just tell he drafted me as a person, and wanted me as a person and not just as basketball skills," Butler said.

Although it's unclear if Butler will suit up for the Jazz in Salt Lake City Summer League, he said his goal right off the bat is to make an impact and not be a liability, despite his first-year status.

“I’m humble enough to realize my role, but at the same time I think I can make huge contributions to winning.”

You can listen to Butler's full remarks here in the video below: