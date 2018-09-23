Jazz announce training staff addition

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Barnett Frank as the Director of Performance Science to its performance healthcare staff.

Frank joins the Jazz most recently from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a PhD in human movement science and worked as a post-doctoral research fellow. During his time in Chapel Hill, Frank worked closely with University of North Carolina athletics, researching and implementing cutting edge technology and techniques to help support their athletes’ performance, recovery and health, coordinated through the school’s Department of Exercise and Sports Science.

Prior to his tenure at North Carolina, the Bethel, Conn. native attended Indiana University, Bloomington where he graduated with a degree in kinesiology, specializing in athletic training.

In his new role as Director of Sports Science with the Jazz, Frank and the team’s performance healthcare staff will work on applying world-class performance science in order to enhance player readiness, recovery and rehabilitation.