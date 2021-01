The Utah Jazz announced today a time change to their schedule and changes to the broadcast schedule.

The Jazz home game on Saturday, Jan. 23 against Golden State at Vivint Arena has been moved from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (MT) and will not be televised on NBA TV. The game will be aired by AT&T SportsNet.

All Jazz games have radio broadcasts on The Zone Sports Network on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM.