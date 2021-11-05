Jazz Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with adidas Showcasing Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz and global sports and lifestyle brand adidas announced today a multi-year partnership extension, focusing on recreational basketball and community programs while connecting youth with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

“The Jazz are very pleased to renew this partnership with adidas, one of the most globally recognized sports brands in the world,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “The emphasis on youth, particularly with our generational Junior Jazz program, and the affiliation with Donovan Mitchell create a special energy and inspiration around our programs.”

“We’re very excited to continue our partnership with the Utah Jazz. Our relationship with Donovan Mitchell and our presence with the Jazz youth programs continue to create lasting impact within the community,” said Aneesh Ahuja, NBA Partnerships Lead at adidas Basketball.

As a major part of the partnership, adidas will be the presenting sponsor of Junior Jazz, which features more than 60,000 players. The youth basketball program is the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA for the past 38 years. Individual programs are managed through more than 120 recreation centers in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona and Nevada.

Additionally, adidas is presenting sponsor of Jazz Youth Camp & Clinics with participants of multi-day sessions receiving a signature pair of Donovan Mitchell’s adidas basketball shoes. Jazz Camps and Clinics are held year-round in locations throughout Utah and are open to boys and girls ages 6-17 of all skill levels and abilities.

adidas and the Jazz will continue to operate their “Community MVP” award when local high school students have the opportunity to tell how they show Determination Over Negativity (a nod to the mentality behind Mitchell’s D.O.N. shoes) in their lives. Each month a winner is selected to receive tickets to a Jazz game and merchandise from adidas and the Jazz Team Store.

A new program for the 2021-22 season is a collaboration with Zions Bank and adidas called “Shoes and Backpacks” where the Jazz will provide D.O.N. shoes and adidas backpacks to 500 underprivileged youth in Utah.

The partnership will be celebrated around Vivint Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz, with digital and other assets that will highlight Mitchell and his shoes, further integrating the brand and team into the fan experience.