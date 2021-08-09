Jazz announce 2021 MGM resorts NBA Summer League roster

The Utah Jazz have announced the team’s 14-man roster for the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The 10-day, 75-game event will be held from Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The team’s roster is highlighted by 2020-21 Jazz players Udoka Azubuike, Jarrell Brantley, Trent Forrest, Elijah Hughes and Juwan Morgan. Jazz assistant coach Bryan Bailey will serve as the head coach for the club’s Las Vegas entry.

The Jazz will tip off on Aug. 9 vs. Phoenix at 8 p.m. MT on NBATV, followed by games on Aug. 11 at Dallas, Aug. 13 vs. Miami and Aug. 15 at LA Clippers. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Aug. 17. All teams will play a final matchup on either Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

2021 Utah Jazz NBA Summer League Schedule