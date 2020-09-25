Jazz Add Demps and Dooling to Coaching Staff

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Dell Demps and Keyon Dooling to its coaching staff.

“I was fortunate to work with Dell to begin my career as a head coach in professional basketball and I know he will delve into his role on the bench,” said Head Coach Quin Snyder.“ He has an incredible work ethic and commitment to his craft. His vast experience both as a player and in front office roles brings a unique perspective that will be invaluable to our team, we’re excited to welcome him to the Jazz.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Coach Snyder again,” said Dell Demps. “I have always had tremendous respect for Quin and the Jazz organization. I look forward to joining this talented coaching staff and working with our players. My wife Anita and I couldn’t be more excited to make the move to Utah and become a part of a tremendous community.”

Demps joins the Jazz after most recently serving as senior vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to his time with New Orleans, he spent five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, including three seasons as the General Manager of the Spurs’ NBA G League affiliate. Before joining the Spurs, the Long Beach, Calif., native worked for the New York Knicks from 2003-05 as a scout and was later promoted to Director of Pro Player Personnel. Demps also spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Mobile Revelers in the NBA Development League from 2001-03, helping the Revelers capture the 2003 league championship.

As a player, Demps had an eight-year career across the globe, playing for three seasons in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and the Orlando Magic. In addition, he played professionally in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA), Philippines, France, Greece, Turkey, Croatia and Venezuela. He was a four-year starter at the University of the Pacific, also earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“Keyon is a fantastic addition for us on multiple levels and someone I’ve always had tremendous respect for since our time at Missouri where we formed a close bond that has continued throughout the years,” said Snyder. “He’s a natural leader who was a captain on multiple teams in the league and I have no doubt that the way he approached the game as a player will translate to the work he puts in with our roster on the court.”

“I am so appreciative of the opportunity to join Coach Snyder’s staff,” said Dooling. “Every former player who loves the game would leap at a chance like this. Player development has always been a cornerstone of Coach Snyder’s programs and I couldn’t be more excited to get on the court and embrace that process with this next generation of players. My wife Natosha and I look forward to our family calling Salt Lake City home.”

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Dooling comes to the Jazz after most recently working as the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) wellness counselor and mental health advocate, spending eight years on the NBPA Board in various leadership roles. Since Dooling retired from the NBA, he has become an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, certified life coach and author, releasing his autobiography entitled, “What’s Driving You? How I Overcame Abuse and Learned to Lead in the NBA” in June of 2014.

Dooling had a 13-year NBA career after being drafted in the first round (10th overall) in the 2000 NBA Draft. He owns career averages of 7.0 points, 2.2 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per contest with the Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. He spent two seasons playing at the University of Missouri, where in 1999-00 he played for Snyder.