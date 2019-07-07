Jazz acquire two future second-round picks from New Orleans in exchange for Derrick Favors

SALT LAKE CITY (July 7, 2019) – The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has acquired two future second round draft picks from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for forward/center Derrick Favors.

“Derrick has represented the Utah Jazz organization and the Miller family with class, hard work, and exceptional talent for nearly 10 years,” said Gail Miller, owner of the Utah Jazz. “He has been a true professional and will be remembered for his immeasurable contributions to our team and the community.”

Miller added, “Thank you Derrick for all you have done to elevate our team, bring excitement to our fans, show young people what character is, and for putting your imprint on our legacy. Your time in Utah will not be forgotten no matter where you play ball. We wish you and your family the very best as you continue to lift the game of professional basketball with your extraordinary talent.”

“Derrick’s legacy will forever be a part of the Jazz organization,” said Greg Miller, Jazz member of the NBA Board of Governors. “We know we will face a tough competitor when we see him again on the court. We thank Derrick for his commitment to our team and wish him and his family the best in New Orleans.”

Favors (6-10, 265, Georgia Tech) appeared in 576 games (413 starts) in nine seasons with Utah, owning averages of 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26.3 minutes per contest. The 27-year-old leaves Utah ranking fourth in all-time Jazz rebounds (4,250), seventh in blocks (772) and 10th in games played (576).