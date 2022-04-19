It's Plaza Party Time | Support The Jazz And Join The Fun

It’s time to party!

Before Utah tips off with Dallas in the ever-important game three of their first round series, Jazz fans are encouraged to come out and get the party started hours before the first buzzer sounds.

Set to start at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, the Plaza Party will feature a multitude of activities. From a beer garden to local food truck favorites and appearances by the Utah Jazz dancers and Jazz Bear, there will be multiple things to do for everyone of all ages.

The Jazz pre-game show, featuring legends Alema Harrington and Mike Smith, will also host a live broadcast down in the plaza, giving those in attendance the chance to be on TV. Also, the first 10,000 attendees to arrive through the doors will receive a “Fly The Note” flag — sure to come in handy when trying to rattle the Mavericks.

"As long as we keep the right mindset, getting better game after game, we'll be in good shape." — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 20, 2022

The good news is that fans who won’t be able to attend Thursday’s festivities will have another opportunity to do so on Saturday. The Plaza Party will be up and running for all ahead of game four on Saturday afternoon — weather permitting.