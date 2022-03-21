"It's Fun Seeing Friends And Family" | Mitchell Is Magical At The Garden

No matter how long he plays in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell will be asked about coming home and restoring the New York Knicks to their original glory days. While Mitchell knows the questions are coming and his answer always remain the same, he still admits that there is something special about playing in the mecca that is Madison Square Garden.

"It's a lot of fun," Mitchell said postgame. "I got a lot of friends and family here who get to watch me. … People who knew me more of a baseball player than a basketball one, and now they're watching me here."

So before he ever stepped foot onto the court at the Garden on Sunday night, he had the distinct feeling the night would be special.

How could he not?

Everyone he knew from the Tri-states area had been reaching out to him, requesting tickets, trying to meet up for food, or anything else that would take up a chunk of his nonexistent free time.

Armed with a heart as good as his jump shot, Mitchell fielded all the calls and texts, did what he could to accommodate, but never took his eyes off the real prize — victory.

"I think the biggest thing is really the external stuff," Mitchell said about the pregame distractions. "It's fun seeing friends and family, being able to do that, but also understanding you got a job to do."

After taking care of as many people as possible, Mitchell made good on one more thing — he treated them all to a show of epic proportions.

Returning home for the first time this season, Mitchell dominated his hometown Knicks in front of a sold-out Garden as Utah won 108-93. While the victory isn't much of a surprise, what Mitchell did is what drew raves from all those in attendance.

He finished with 36 points (career-high in Madison Square Garden) and eight rebounds on 11-of-21 shooting, including a 7-for-12 showing from three-point territory — and one thunderous dunk.

"The biggest thing is that we got a win as a group. … We know it's big to come out east and start right," Mitchell said. "We locked in for the full 48."

"I was tired of it." — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2022

With point guard Mike Conley out (right knee injury maintenance), a lot of the playmaking and ball-handling fell on Mitchell's shoulders, and he responded. He finished with six assists, constantly making the right play that allowed the Jazz to stay within the rhythm of the offense and thrive.

"The biggest thing for me is to try to make the game easier for everybody," Mitchell said. "Especially when you got Bojan (Bogdanovic) and Mike (Conley) out. The ball's in your hands the whole game, you've got to think for everybody. ... And so the biggest thing is being willing to take steps in that direction. It's easy when guys trust you, and you go out there you trust yourself."

Apart from adapting to his new role and putting on a show for his family and friends, Mitchell made history as well.

His final three-pointer was significant as it set the new Jazz single-season record for made three-pointers in a season with 209… and counting. He broke Jordan Clarkson's record of 208 made threes in a season, set last year.

| A career-best 36 points at MSG + reaching the 8,000-point mark: A good night for Don #TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/xyrzh9QwE8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2022

Mitchell also surpassed 8,000 points in his career in 336 games — the third-fastest in franchise history behind all-time greats Adrian Dantley and Pete Maravich. With 8,003 career points, Mitchell ranks ninth in Utah history, just 74 points behind Gordon Hayward for No. 8.

Donovan has reached 8,000 career points in 336 games, the third-fastest in franchise history behind Adrian Dantley & Pistol Pete #TakeNote | @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/FMMSXuP6qI — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2022

It's very rare for a player to completely capture an entire arena and have everyone in attendance cheering for them, but that's what Mitchell was able to do on Sunday.

Jazz fans were hyped because it meant another win and another step closer to their ultimate goal of bringing home title for their storied franchise. Knicks fans were happy because they're hanging on to the hope that the prodigal son will return home — something Mitchell has never expressed interest in doing.

Regardless of what happens in the future, whether it be a championship in Salt Lake City or returning to the East Coast, the only thing that matters is the present. That means Mitchell's still one of the best players on the planet capable of putting on a show whenever he wants — even if he has to listen to his mom every now and again.

"She was telling me the whole game that my tights were ripped and I had to change," Mitchell said with a laugh. "That's what she was telling me every time I sat down. … It was fun."