Ingles Insight: Joe and Renae open the mailbag and answer fans' questions
You asked. They answered.
Jazz fans submitted more than 1,000 questions for Joe and Renae Ingles on this week’s episode of the Ingles Insight podcast. The couple answered dozens of them for this mailbag episode and even learned some new things about each other along the way.
Find out about the most nervous moment of Joe’s life, why Renae might be the funniest Ingles, and a lot more.
Here’s a rundown of the episode:
2:30 — How they met
4:30 — Basketball and netball
6:30 — Aussie Rules Football
9:00 — Relationship pet peeves
14:30 — Something from Australian you wish were in the U.S.
16:30 – Who is funnier?
19:00 — Advice on parenting twins
21:30 — When will the NBA be back
23:30 — Favorite places to eat in Salt Lake
25:00 — How often do they return home
26:45 — Favorite outdoor activities in Utah
28:30 — Other NBA trash-talkers
31:00 — Cheat meals
32:30 — Book recommendations
34:00 — Tips for performing under pressure
40:00 — When did you know?
45:00 — Who is the better athlete?
47:00 — What are your families like?
54:30 – Juggling busy schedules
