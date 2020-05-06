Ingles Insight: Joe and Renae open the mailbag and answer fans' questions

You asked. They answered.

Jazz fans submitted more than 1,000 questions for Joe and Renae Ingles on this week’s episode of the Ingles Insight podcast. The couple answered dozens of them for this mailbag episode and even learned some new things about each other along the way.

Find out about the most nervous moment of Joe’s life, why Renae might be the funniest Ingles, and a lot more.

Here’s a rundown of the episode:

2:30 — How they met

4:30 — Basketball and netball

6:30 — Aussie Rules Football

9:00 — Relationship pet peeves

14:30 — Something from Australian you wish were in the U.S.

16:30 – Who is funnier?

19:00 — Advice on parenting twins

21:30 — When will the NBA be back

23:30 — Favorite places to eat in Salt Lake

25:00 — How often do they return home

26:45 — Favorite outdoor activities in Utah

28:30 — Other NBA trash-talkers

31:00 — Cheat meals

32:30 — Book recommendations

34:00 — Tips for performing under pressure

40:00 — When did you know?

45:00 — Who is the better athlete?

47:00 — What are your families like?

54:30 – Juggling busy schedules

Listen and Subscribe: