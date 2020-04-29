Ingles Insight: How Georges Niang has risen up the Utah Jazz depth chart, despite leaving a bad first impression on head coach Quin Snyder

Georges Niang is always going to be himself— even if it gets him into a little bit of trouble.

So when Niang first arrived in Utah on a two-way contract, he made a very Georges Niang first impression on head coach Quin Snyder.

“What’s up, brother?” Niang said when Snyder welcomed him to his first practice.

“He gave me this weird look and I was like, ‘Oh, man,’” Niang recalls now. I think I was trying to be super relaxed and laid back. But you want to come off that way to your teammates as a first impression, not your coach. I probably should have been a better judge of that situation.”

Niang was certainly relaxed and laid back as he shared laughs with the Ingles Insight crew on this week’s episode of the podcast. Niang discussed his days at Iowa State, the real reason he always volunteered to host new recruits, his rise up the Jazz’s depth chart, his friendship with Joe Ingles, his own experience as a podcast host, and the terrible mistake he made at his first wine tasting.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

2:40 — Would Georges play for Senegal?

4:30 — Iowa State to NBA journey

9:10 — The chase down block story

12:30 — Okay, bro

17:30 — Al Jefferson’s rookie

23:55 — Motivation during #StayAtHome

27:25 — Drive & Dish

37:30 — Over/under on cookies

Listen and Subscribe: