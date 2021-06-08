Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images
Ingles Insight: Avremi Zippel explains how therapy helped him
Utah Rabbi Avremi Zippel felt isolated. He googled and didn’t see anyone who went through it that was from his community. So he decided to speak out and be the first.
“I was prepared for it to get brutal ... But don’t re-harm me.”
After going to trial to testify about how his nanny had sexually abused him for a decade of his childhood, Rabbi Avremi Zippel is pushing for more sensitivity training.https://t.co/9FKkeLFZ8w
— The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) November 16, 2020
As a survivor, Rabbi Zippel made it his life’s work to help others. He shared his story of strength with Ingles Insight.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
7:10 — Explaining his role as an advocate, lecturer, and survivor
13:55 — How therapy helped
21:20 — “You don’t want to acknowledge the weight that you’re under.”
31:40 — Helping others
41:30 — Continuing his work in the community
