2021 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 26: Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz looks to pass the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Round 1, Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 26, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Ingles Insight: Avremi Zippel explains how therapy helped him

Posted: Jun 08, 2021

Utah Rabbi Avremi Zippel felt isolated. He googled and didn’t see anyone who went through it that was from his community. So he decided to speak out and be the first. 

As a survivor, Rabbi Zippel made it his life’s work to help others. He shared his story of strength with Ingles Insight.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:10 — Explaining his role as an advocate, lecturer, and survivor

13:55 — How therapy helped

21:20 — “You don’t want to acknowledge the weight that you’re under.” 

31:40 — Helping others

41:30 — Continuing his work in the community

Listen and Subscribe: 

