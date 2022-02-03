"I'm Just Going To Keep Winning Awards" | Rudy Gobert Is A 2022 NBA All-Star

Widely considered one of the league's premier players, there's no doubt about Rudy Gobert's impact on the Utah Jazz. Whether it be his ability to alter an entire game on the defensive end or anchor Utah's top-rated offense, Gobert is clearly one of the best players in the league.

Yet, for some unworldly reason, there are still players and pundits in the NBA who question the value of Gobert. But despite hearing all of the words spoken behind his back, he could care less.

"If you're the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit you," Gobert said. "People are going to try to discredit what I do, what we do as a team. ... It's been the same my whole career. I'm just going to keep winning awards, winning trophies, and hopefully help my team win something bigger than that."

Announced by the NBA on Thursday night, Gobert can add to his trophy case and accolades list when he was selected as a 2022 NBA All-Star. It's the third time in his career — all in consecutive seasons — that he's been named to the team.

Despite his detractors, Gobert's reputation and skillset extend further than the words reigned down upon him from his supporters.

As arguably the best defensive player in the game, Gobert has continued to dominate on that end of the court as he seeks a record-tying fourth defensive player of the year award. While his blocks per game are down slightly from his career-high, his overall player efficiency rating is at an all-time high of 25.67, ranked seventh in the league.

"When I'm out there, I'm not guarding one guy. I'm guarding the whole team," Gobert said. "It's hard to understand for some guys. … They get used to just being able to impact one guy at a time. I'm trying to guard a whole team."

While knowing what he brings to the team defensively, Gobert's offensive evolution this season has been sensational.

He's added an array of skills on the offensive side of the ball. From a eurostep to a mini jumper and the ability to play under control and find the open man, Gobert has proven that he's somebody defenses need to account for on that end of the court.

He's second in the NBA with 35 double-doubles on the year but has the least games played of anybody in the top-10. He's averaging 16.0 points and a league-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He's shooting 70.7% from the floor and 69.0% from the free throw line, which are career-highs.

"He did it in the preseason, he did it in training camp, and now I think that's the level we're going to see out of him the rest of the year," Donovan Mitchell said of his teammate.

While those numbers are impressive, exactly how far has Gobert come offensively?

In 71 games last season, he scored 20 or more points nine times. In the 42 games he's played this season, he's scored 20 or more points 13 times. He grabbed 15 or more rebounds 27 times last season — and has already done so 22 times this year.

Gobert taking a step forward on both ends of the court is a significant reason why, when healthy, the Jazz are considered one of the favorites to play for the Larry O'Brien trophy. And while some will still question Gobert's overall effectiveness, his teammates will not be among that group.

"It's no secret, I don't think we underappreciate him," Mitchell said of Gobert. "I don't think anyone in this locker room undervalues his presence. He's the three-time defensive player of the year for a reason. … We all value him. Externally it may be looked at a certain way but no, we know his value and his worth."