Gallagher, Utah Jazz Enter Community and Marketing Partnership

The Utah Jazz and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, announced today a partnership that includes community support of a local seminar for female high school students to inspire the next generation of leaders.

The partnership officially aligns Gallagher with the Smith Entertainment Group, including the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars, MiLB Salt Lake Bees, Jazz Gaming and The Zone Sports Network.

“The Jazz are truly pleased to partner with Gallagher, a company that shares our values and commitment to the community,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “Their investment comes with a meaningful activation to develop programming for female students that inspires and empowers them to become the leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.”

The day-long educational summit during Women’s History Month in March will be sponsored by Gallagher. Known as “Her Time to Lead,” programming is built around different themes such as resiliency or finding your voice in a series of workshops and breakout groups for female high school students.

With the partnership agreement, Gallagher is designated as a “proud partner” of the Utah Jazz and has marketing assets within the Smith Entertainment Group.

Founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in Chicago in 1927, Gallagher has grown to be one of the leading insurance brokerage, risk management, and HR and benefits consulting companies in the world. With significant international reach, the organization employs more than 34,000 people and its global network provides services in more than 150 countries.