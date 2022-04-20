Former Jazz Star Freeman Williams Passed Away At The Age Of 65

One of the greatest college basketball players from the Pacific Northwest, Freeman Williams passed away on Tuesday, April 19. He was 65 years old.

One of the most recognizable and talented athletes from Portland State University, Williams was a four-year star for the Vikings, where he became one of the best college basketball players of all time.

We are saddened by the news that Freeman Williams, former Utah Jazzman, has passed away at the age of 65. The Utah Jazz family sends its love to Freeman's family, loved ones and fans as they grieve his loss pic.twitter.com/vUrqvmZwwO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 20, 2022

He is Portland State’s all-time career scoring leader, amassing 3,249 points in 106 career games — all of which came before a three-point line. His point total is the second-most in NCAA history, trailing only Utah great Pete Maravich. He led the nation in scoring in his final two seasons at school, averaging 38.8 points as a junior and 35.9 points as a senior.

After being the eighth overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 1978 NBA draft, he made his league debut with the San Diego Clippers. From 1980-82, he finished in the top-10 in three-point shooting, an impressive feat considering that was not a stat while in college.

Prior to the start of the 1982 season, Williams was traded to the Jazz for Domonique Wilkins, who refused to sign with Utah. Freeman played in 18 games for the Jazz, averaging 5.1 points in 11.7 minutes per game.