Final Stop In Detroit

It’s been a long road trip for the Utah Jazz so far.

What started out with good vibes in victories over New Orleans and Denver has quickly turned following rough defeats to Toronto and Indiana. The Jazz will have a chance to salvage the road trip when it faces Detroit on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. MST.

After suffering back-to-back losses with shorthanded teams taking the court, Utah’s depth will once again be tested, this time against the Pistons.

With four players out due to health and safety protocols — including three of their top eight players in minutes played — the Jazz will need heroic efforts from others to cover the deficit.

Donovan Mitchell enters Monday No. 10 in the NBA in scoring and is coming off one of his best and most efficient games of the season. On Saturday, he dropped 36 points in a losing effort, shooting 48% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Another big-time effort from Mitchell will be needed if Utah wants to return to its winning ways, but he can’t do it himself.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson combined for 39 points Saturday night against the Pacers to go along with Mitchell’s big night, but the rest of the Jazz totaled just 38 points.

"If we want to be a championship team, we have to do it every night." — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 9, 2022

With both Rudy’s (Gay and Gobert) out due to health and safety protocols, that means big minutes for both Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall.

Whiteside has been sensational for the Jazz throughout the season, averaging 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just under 16 minutes a game. Paschall, ever since becoming a dad less than a week ago, is playing some of his best basketball of the season — dropping a season-high 29 points against Toronto three nights ago.

The Pistons, one of the youngest teams in the league, are coming off a victory over Orlando two days ago. Much like the Jazz, Detroit has been hit with players missing time as three of their top seven scorers will not be on the court Monday night.

STATS

Utah (28-12, 14-5 away / No. 3 Western Conference)

Offense

*115.7 Points Per Game (No. 1 in NBA)

*116.8 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.1 Points Per Game (No. 12 in NBA)

*108.0 Defensive Rating (No. 11 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.8 points / 5.2 assists / 3.8 rebounds

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.3 points / 4.2 rebounds / 41.7% 3P-territory

*Mike Conley: 14.0 points / 5.4 assists / 3.0 rebounds / 42.7% 3P-territory

*Jordan Clarkson: 15.1 points / 3.4 rebounds / 25.7 minutes

Detroit (8-30, 5-13 home / No. 14 Eastern Conference)

Offense

*100.9 Points Per Game (No. 29 in NBA)

*101.1 Offensive Rating (No. 29 in NBA)

Defense

*110.6 Points Per Game (No. 22 in NBA)

*110.5 Defensive Rating (No. 22 in NBA)

*Cade Cunningham: 15.2 points / 5.9 rebounds / 5.3 assists

*Saddiq Bey: 14.8 points / 6.3 rebounds / 2.5 assists

*Cassius Stanley: 10.7 points / 3.3 rebounds / 44.4% 3P-territory

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Donovan Mitchell vs. Cade Cunningham

— A battle between one of the best shooting guards in the NBA and last season’s No. 1 overall pick should produce a lot of fireworks considering how valuable each player is to their respective team. Mitchell will need a big performance with the absence of Rudy Gobert while Cunningham enters the matchup as the team’s leading scorer (Jerami Grant is out).

INJURY REPORT

Utah

OUT — Jared Butler (Health & Safety Protocols)

OUT — Joe Ingles (Return to Competition Reconditioning)

OUT — Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety Protocols)

OUT — Elijah Hughes (Health & Safety Protocols)

OUT — Rudy Gay (Health & Safety Protocols)

OUT — Malik Fitts (right wrist injury)

Detroit

OUT — Jerami Grant (right thumb sprain)

OUT — Frank Jackson (Health & Safety Protocols)

OUT — Isaiah Livers (right foot soreness)

OUT — Rodney McGruder (not with team)

OUT — Kelly Olynyk (left knee sprain)

OUT — Jamorko Pickett (G League - Two Way)

OUT — Chris Smith (G League - Two Way)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 5:00 p.m. MST

Location: Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone