Dwyane Wade swaps jerseys with Jae Crowder, gives Kyle Korver his sneakers after final game in Utah

Dwyane Wade was missing his shoes and his jersey as he walked off the court at Vivint Smart Home Arena for the last time during his storied NBA career.

The legendary Miami Heat guard made a list of players he wants to swap uniforms with during his 16th and final season. Earlier this month, Wade traded jerseys with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in Miami. And Wade knew long ago that Jae Crowder would be getting his jersey after Wednesday night’s game between the Heat and Jazz.

But before the two Marquette alums embraced at midcourt, Wade was stopped by Jazz wing Kyle Korver.

Korver wanted the future Hall of Famer’s shoes. Wade paused to think.

“Just one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” Wade said of Korver. “I was lucky to have him as a teammate for a few months and I’ve known him for 16 years as a competitor as well. I was just sitting there trying to think. I don’t have much space to write on my shoes. I wanted it to be something important and impactful.”

"Korver, Amazing career you have had my brother," Wade wrote on one sneaker. And then, "Much love and respect, '03 class" on the other.

Wade’s message to Crowder, meanwhile, was written earlier. And by the time reporters gathered around the Jazz forward after the Jazz's win over the Heat, he was already formulating plans to frame Wade’s jersey and hang it on the wall of his home.

“He’s someone I’ve looked up to,” Crowder said. “Part of my decision where I went to school was him. Just a surreal moment knowing it’s the last time me and him will be sharing a court.”

Crowder played at Marquette from 2010-12, winning a Big East Player of the Year award one season. Wade played at Marquette roughly a decade earlier, from 2001-03, also winning a conference player of the year award there.

“I’ve been knowing Jae since Marquette. I got an opportunity to be teammates with him, played as a competitor as well,” Wade said. “Just respect. I was glad to have that moment with him as my Marquette Golden Eagle brother.”

As Wade walked off the court for the final time, down a pair of shoes and jersey, he received his second standing ovation of the night from the fans in Salt Lake City.

“So much appreciation for the Utah organization for acknowledging me,” Wade said. “I definitely appreciate it. The crowd was incredible. It always is.”

In the locker room, Korver held the autographed sneakers. They were, he said, just the second pair of shoes he’d ever asked to have. The other belonged to Kobe Bryant.

“It’s one of those things you put away in the closet and in a bunch of years your kids find them are like, ‘Woah! D-Wade!’ One of those things you hid away for a day down the road,” Korver said.

And if his kids ask, Korver will speak fondly of Wade.

“Just a ton of respect for him,” Korver said. “He did it how he wanted to do it. He set out a vision for how he wanted his story to go, and he went for what he thought was best, and he did it with class the whole time.”