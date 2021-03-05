Donovan Mitchell will face off against Quin Snyder and Rudy Gobert at All-Star weekend

Donovan Mitchell is going to have to bring his best game to All-Star Weekend.

Because the man coaching the other team knows everything about him.

“That’d be weird,” Mitchell said when asked about the possibility of playing against Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on Sunday in Atlanta. “He’d probably game-plan against me in all the right ways.”

After captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant selected their squads Thursday night, we know Mitchell will be on Team Durant while Snyder and Jazz center Rudy Gobert will be teamed up on Team LeBron during the NBA’s midseason showcase.

“It will be fun regardless of which team we’re on,” Gobert predicted this week. “I think we’re going to talk a little trash.”

Team LeBron

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Steph Curry

Luka Doncic

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

Chris Paul

Jaylen Brown

Paul George

Domantas Sabonis

Rudy Gobert

Team Durant

Kyrie Irving

Joel Embiid

Kawhi Leonard

Bradley Beal

Jayson Tatum

James Harden

Devin Booker

Zion Williamson

Zach LaVine

Julius Randle

Nikola Vucevic

Donovan Mitchell

Gobert and Mitchell may have chips on their shoulders heading into the game after being the last two picks in the All-Star draft.

“I’m not going for this Utah slander!” TNT analyst Charles Barkley said. “C’mon now. … This is slander, America!”

Regardless, it will be an honor for Snyder, Mitchell and Gobert to represent their team at the 2021 All-Star game. The All-Star nod is a credit to the Jazz’s success this season, but also to the work it has taken to get here.

“When the players were really excited for me to have that opportunity, it sunk in in a lot of ways,” Snyder said. “What they had done, what we were able to do together over time. You do have a chance to reflect on a lot of things.”

Snyder’s players hope he will take the opportunity this weekend to enjoy himself.

“He’ll probably have them practice and shootaround,” Joe Ingles said with a laugh.

“He’s probably gonna have Bron getting back in transition defense,” guard Jordan Clarkson joked. “Have those guys playing hard, crashing the glass, doing all that. Nah, I just hope he has a good time. Enjoy that moment. I’m happy for him. Congrats to our two All-Stars. They’ll be there making sure he’s comfortable.”