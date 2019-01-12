SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 11: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz goes up for dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 11, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell dunks on Lakers center JaVale McGee

Posted: Jan 11, 2019

Need a new poster? Donovan Mitchell has you covered.

The Utah Jazz guard took flight in the second quarter of Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, throwing down a vicious slam on top of Lakers center JaVale McGee. The 6-foot-2 Mitchell had no problems whatsoever with the 7-foot McGee.

Mitchell had 19 points at halftime to give the Jazz a 62-41 lead.

Tags
Mitchell, Donovan, Jazz

Related Content

Mitchell, Donovan

Jazz