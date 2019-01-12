Donovan Mitchell dunks on Lakers center JaVale McGee

Need a new poster? Donovan Mitchell has you covered.

The Utah Jazz guard took flight in the second quarter of Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, throwing down a vicious slam on top of Lakers center JaVale McGee. The 6-foot-2 Mitchell had no problems whatsoever with the 7-foot McGee.

Mitchell had 19 points at halftime to give the Jazz a 62-41 lead.

wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/GOgmlDF1GT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 12, 2019

We are always here for @spidadmitchell! What will be a real #Crime is if he doesn’t make the #NBAAllStar⁠ ⁠ Team. #GoJazz https://t.co/axW4fGCeah — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 12, 2019

who were you during that dunk? pic.twitter.com/j2tJ8JbX67 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 12, 2019

NOTHING FRIENDLY ABOUT YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDA MITCHELL.



(via @utahjazz)pic.twitter.com/9eA5xzfmgK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2019