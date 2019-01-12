Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Donovan Mitchell dunks on Lakers center JaVale McGee
Need a new poster? Donovan Mitchell has you covered.
The Utah Jazz guard took flight in the second quarter of Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, throwing down a vicious slam on top of Lakers center JaVale McGee. The 6-foot-2 Mitchell had no problems whatsoever with the 7-foot McGee.
Mitchell had 19 points at halftime to give the Jazz a 62-41 lead.
wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/GOgmlDF1GT— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 12, 2019
6'2" vs. 7'2" pic.twitter.com/AnzTAHygdi— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 12, 2019
We are always here for @spidadmitchell! What will be a real #Crime is if he doesn’t make the #NBAAllStar Team. #GoJazz https://t.co/axW4fGCeah— SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 12, 2019
who were you during that dunk? pic.twitter.com/j2tJ8JbX67— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 12, 2019
NOTHING FRIENDLY ABOUT YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDA MITCHELL.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2019
(via @utahjazz)pic.twitter.com/9eA5xzfmgK
Donovan Mitchell with no regard for poor JaVale McGee #TeamIsEverything— USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) January 12, 2019
@NBA
pic.twitter.com/Vm5tD1FAru