Donovan Mitchell begins World Cup quest with Team USA training camp

Before he starts his third NBA season, Donovan Mitchell is preparing to take on the world.

The Utah Jazz guard is one of about 30 NBA players in Las Vegas for the start of Team USA’s first training camp ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. This is Mitchell’s first time with Team USA, but he could very well earn a place on the 12-man roster that will compete in China later this month.

“First day, happy to be here. Happy to be a part of this,” Mitchell said. “My first USA experience. I’m excited. I’m excited to see where it takes me.”

Mitchell arrived in Las Vegas, carrying a Marvel-themed box of sneakers. Later, he gave his fans on Instagram a sneak peek at a new red, white and blue Team USA colorway of his adidas D.O.N. Issue #1s.

Now we’ll see if Mitchell can impress USA coach Gregg Popovich enough to earn a spot on the World Cup roster. Between the national and select teams, there are 29 players in camp in Vegas. The other guards in camp include Boston’s Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

Monday marked the first day of a camp that will run through Thursday. The USA will then have an exhibition game in Vegas on Friday.

Camp will resume the following week in Los Angeles, where the team will train Aug. 13-15 followed by an exhibition game against Spain on Aug. 16. The final 12-man roster will be announced Aug. 17. The FIBA World Cup begins Aug. 31.