Danté Exum injury update—3.28.2019

Exum underwent a successful surgical procedure Wednesday morning to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee. The procedure was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

He will remain out indefinitely and begin the rehab process as soon as possible. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

The guard has appeared in 42 games (one start) in his fourth NBA season, owning averages of 6.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest.