Courtside Call: Linking Frank Layden with Quin Snyder and the Jazz’s future

Far removed from the early days of the club, Frank Layden stayed connected. He went to games, offered his advice, and watched his former team reach highs and lows. This year is definitely a high.

National Basketball Coaches Association Presents the 2019 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to NBA Coaching Icon Frank Layden: https://t.co/9QioqFQYj8 pic.twitter.com/EWfUCt5fGQ — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) June 2, 2019

The former coach and general manager joined Craig Bolerjack.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

5:10 — Donovan and Rudy

16:05 — New ownership

23:45 — Meeting his wife Barbara

Listen and Subscribe: