Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz - Game Four
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 6: Frank Layden attends a game between Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets during Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2018 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Courtside Call: Linking Frank Layden with Quin Snyder and the Jazz’s future

Posted: May 06, 2021

Far removed from the early days of the club, Frank Layden stayed connected. He went to games, offered his advice, and watched his former team reach highs and lows. This year is definitely a high.

The former coach and general manager joined Craig Bolerjack.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

5:10 — Donovan and Rudy

16:05 — New ownership

23:45 — Meeting his wife Barbara

