Courtside Call: Jim Nantz checks the Jazz box score in the morning

Posted: Apr 08, 2021

In between preparing for the Final Four and The Masters, Jim Nantz will always check one thing in the morning - the Jazz’s box score. The CBS broadcaster caught up with his colleague Craig Bolerjack in the first episode of Courtside Call.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:50 — Always by My Side

7:10 — Starting at KSL

11:15 — Covering the Jazz

21:30 — Calling The Masters

