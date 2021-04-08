Courtside Call: Jim Nantz checks the Jazz box score in the morning
In between preparing for the Final Four and The Masters, Jim Nantz will always check one thing in the morning - the Jazz’s box score. The CBS broadcaster caught up with his colleague Craig Bolerjack in the first episode of Courtside Call.
April 27, 1985: @KSL5TV Sports’ Jim Nantz interviews a few @utahjazz players relaxing in a jacuzzi and then gets pulled in fully clothed. pic.twitter.com/3pXOHlCeDv
— This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) April 27, 2020
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
1:50 — Always by My Side
7:10 — Starting at KSL
11:15 — Covering the Jazz
21:30 — Calling The Masters
