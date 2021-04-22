Courtside Call: How Frank Layden ended up in Utah

When his friends found out he was heading West, they thought he’d never last. What did they know? Frank Layden is as Utah as it gets. Coach Layden ushered in Jazz legends - John Stockton, Karl Malone, Jerry Sloan, just to name a few.

The former coach and general manager joined Craig Bolerjack for the first of a two-part sit down.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

5:40 — Getting into coaching

11:20 — Coming to Utah

18:10 — Drafting Karl Malone

23:05 — Hand off to Jerry Sloan

Listen and Subscribe: