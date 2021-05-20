Courtside Call: Antoine Carr explains what it takes to make a title run

Generally a dog and a mailman don’t get along. But for the Utah Jazz, the Big Dawg and the Mailman worked in harmony.

Craig Bolerjack caught up with Antoine Carr to share some playoff memories.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:55 — Growing up a country boy

5:25 — Starting in professional basketball overseas

9:45 — Coming to the Utah Jazz

16:05 — Making the Finals

25:10 — Jerry Sloan similarities

