CHIP comes to Vivint Smart Home Arena

Vivint Smart Home Arena has undergone $125 million in renovations in recent years to make the downtown arena the best home it can be for the Utah Jazz.

Part of that process has been making sure fans can get a taste of home whenever they come to a game.

For Sarah Wilson, co-founder of Chip, that means the smell of fresh-baked cookies.

“We bake our cookies right in the arena,” Wilson said. “That’s really important to us. We only serve warm, fresh cookies.

We knew we had to find a way to bake them there. The smell is kind of the best part.”

With two locations in the arena, one on level 3 just outside Portal Q and another in the Vivint Home Court Lounge adjacent to Portal V, Chip is a new addition this season, joining other local Utah favorites such as El Chubasco, Cubby’s, J-Dawgs, Hires and Maxwell’s at the arena.

“People have been coming up to us in the arena and they can’t believe we’re there,” Wilson said. “A lot of our customers are Jazz fans. It’s a great fit for us.”

Wilson and her husband, Chip co-founder and CEO Sean Wilson, are Jazz fans themselves.

“We love the Jazz,” she said. “They’re THE team in Utah. It’s been so fun to see all their success. We’re huge fans of Donovan Mitchell.”

Sarah and Sean Wilson attended BYU in Provo. After graduation, they turned their love of baking into a business plan and planted roots in Utah.

Chip already had locations in Provo, Lehi, downtown Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho—in addition to offering home delivery. But Wilson knew she wanted her company to be a part of the Utah Jazz experience.

“Every time, before or after a game, we’d get a huge rush at our downtown store,” Wilson said. “We wanted to bring that to the arena.”