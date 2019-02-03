Cancer research donations matched 10-to-1 during Utah Jazz's second 5 For The Fight Night of the season

The lights went out and there was a moment of clarity.

Inside Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday night, the 18,000-plus fans lit up the darkened space with their cellphones during a break in the third quarter, a show of solidarity and force in the battle to eradicate cancer during the Utah Jazz’s second 5 For The Fight night of the season.

“I think it’s probably the healthiest thing that could happen to people in this business because it clarifies things,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said of the break in the middle of the game. “It clarifies how really inconsequential a lot of these things are. They can be really important to you in the moment. But when you step away sometimes, that step back sometimes is what you need to even perform at a higher level because you have perspective.”

The Utah Jazz are wearing the 5 For The Fight logo—a charitable cause that encourages everyone to donate at least $5 to cancer research—on their jerseys for the second season in a row. The patch, part of the partnership between the Jazz and Qualtrics, is the only cause-related jersey patch in the NBA.

Fan donations on Saturday were matched 10-to-1 by a donor, up to $500,000.

“That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. What can you do? What difference can you make in the world,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said of the night. “This is basketball. It’s All-Star and all that stuff. That’s not what it’s really about. It’s about making a difference and impacting the kids and helping people in need. That’s what it’s about.”

The Jazz on Saturday also recognized five business partners who have joined in the fight against cancer:

• Jim Burwell, Sure Steel

Cancer affects us all, whether personally or professionally.@suresteel joined the fight, giving their employees the option to donate directly from their paycheck.



"We need to beat this."



Learn how you can join the fight by visiting https://t.co/ImBODqZl8U | #5ForTheFight pic.twitter.com/hWwUPGkep4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 1, 2019

• Landon Fielding, GBS Benefits

Because we're all affected by cancer, @gbsbenefitsinc gave their employees the option to donate $5 to #5ForTheFight from their payroll.



"That provided an opportunity for all of our employees to participate."



Learn how you can join the fight by visiting https://t.co/ImBODqZl8U pic.twitter.com/tkjNEp27Lc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 29, 2019

• Dave Layton, Layton Construction

.@LaytonBuilds joined the fight against cancer after completing construction on the Huntsman Cancer Hospital.



"We've all come aboard to support this new program to raise dollars for cancer research."



Join the fight by visiting https://t.co/ImBODqZl8U | #5ForTheFight pic.twitter.com/glqIpCwijb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 30, 2019

• Sue Urses, Ivanti

We are proud of local companies like @goivanti who have joined the fight against cancer.



"When one of us suffers, we all suffer."



Learn how you can join the fight by visiting https://t.co/ImBODqZl8U | #5ForTheFight pic.twitter.com/hk4VLbq6h8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2019

• Matt Caldwell, Infinite Scale

Tonight is #5ForTheFight night at @vivintarena @InfiniteScale has joined the fight against cancer and will be represented at the game.



Donate $5 tonight by texting JAZZ to 50555. There will be a 10-to-1 match for every donation made during the game up to $500,000! pic.twitter.com/OAZbCzuVx2 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 3, 2019

Jazz fans can also make a pledge to the Give 5 campaign this season. For more information, visit www.utahjazz.com/give5.