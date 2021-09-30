Behind the scenes at training camp with rookie Jared Butler

If there were any doubts about what the expectations were for the Utah Jazz this upcoming season, all you had to do was log onto the wifi at their training camp and type in the password.

2022TITLE

Utah is wrapping up a three-day training camp at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday, and the setting and ambiance couldn’t be a better prelude to what the Jazz are looking to accomplish.

Roped off in a private area of the hotel, Utah took over the Cristal Ballrooms—appropriately named considering the Jazz are wanting to be celebrating with champagne in June.

Normally reserved for wedding and elegant banquets, the Jazz set up two full length NBA courts, a weight lifting center and a physical therapy section in the largest of ballrooms. The two courts were brought down from Salt Lake City to give the team a significant “home” vibe while the walls were lined with massive posters of the players radiating from the ceiling.

Next door to the practice facility was a smaller ballroom—or the "War Room" as the team called it—that featured a large pulldown screen where players and coaches met and broke down film. Just around the corner was a dining hall where the team was treated to pre- and post-practice meals.

Lastly, Utah took over another ballroom for media availability, a space so large that Utah head coach Quin Snyder jokingly quipped "Do you think we have enough room?” upon walking in after the first practice on Tuesday.

In an exclusive walkthrough with Utah Jazz digital reporter Nayo Campbell, rookie Jared Butler gave fans an in-depth look at what sort of facilities the Jazz were using throughout camp.

It was very fitting that Butler was the one giving the tour seeing as how he’s been one of the breakout stars in camp thus far.

Upon being taken with the No. 40 overall pick in the NBA draft, Butler generated a significant amount of buzz throughout summer workouts. From his NBA-ready frame to elite shooting touch, expectations were high for him entering training camp earlier this week.

When asked for a comment on Butler, Snyder put it very simply, “He wins everywhere he goes.”

Fresh off a national championship last season at Baylor, Butler was going to have a chance to make good on Snyder’s words at training camp. For the first time in his professional career, he took the court in an official capacity with his new teammates.

And under the bright lights—or rather massive and stunning chandeliers lining the 28-foot ceilings—Butler proved that he could be an instant contributor thanks to his understanding of the offense and willingness to compete on defense.

Combining the veteran presence of the team with Butler’s youthful energy, the Jazz appear primed to take the next step forward this season—and with any luck, celebrate with champagne appropriately named in conjunction with where the season started.