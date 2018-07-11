Allen nets 17 in Utah’s loss

The Jazz just couldn't quite beat the Heat in Las Vegas.

While outside temperatures reached 100+ degrees, Utah faltered down the stretch in a 98-90 loss to Miami at the Thomas & Mack Center Tuesday afternoon.

Rookie Grayson Allen finished with 17 points—the most he's scored so far this summer—in the loss.

Utah pulled within five late in the third quarter before the Heat closed the period on a 6-0 run. Miami would push that lead to as many as 18 with just under three minutes remaining in the game.

Allen shot 7-for-17 from the field (including 1-for-5 from 3-point range) and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line, and he added seven rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

Diamond Stone (17 points, seven rebounds), Georges Niang (12 points) and Trey Lewis (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz in the loss.

Bam Adebayo (last year's No. 14 overall pick) posted 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for the Heat. The 6-foot-10 big man shot 14-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Notable

Tony Bradley (wrist) did not play for the Jazz. ... Utah (3-3) has alternated between winning and losing in each Summer League game. ... Ike Nwamu (18 points), Yante Maten (14 points) and Duncan Robinson (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Heat. ... Miami shot 27-for-30 (90.0 percent) from the line. The Jazz shot 9-for-12 (75.0 percent). ... Utah dished out 22 assists, with Lewis (six) and Niang (five) leading the way.

Up Next

The Jazz will play in the Las Vegas Summer League tournament later this week.