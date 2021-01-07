2020-21 National Anthem auditions
The Utah Jazz is looking for talented vocalists and instrumentalists to perform the National Anthem for the 2020-2021 NBA Season.
To be considered, please submit a Facebook, YouTube or video link of your National Anthem performance via email to ashley.kelson@utahjazz.com
At this time, we are only accepting soloist submissions due to Covid-19 restrictions.
All participants submitting a video will be notified by email whether they have been invited to perform the National Anthem.
Please consider the following when auditioning:
The Utah Jazz require that the National Anthem be sung a cappella and in a traditional manner. Please sing the anthem with the utmost respect and honor for what the song stands for. If selected, the performer must sing the same version at his/her scheduled game in the same manner as the audition video. Professional attire is required.
For more information, please contact Ashley Kelson at (801) 325-2596 or email ashley.kelson@utahjazz.com.
Thank you for sharing your talents with our fans.
FAQ
What do you look for?
We look for powerful voices that can fill an entire arena. We also love a clear, traditional anthem without any added melodies or notes.
How will I know if I am selected?
You will receive an email.
Can I choose my date?
All performers will be assigned a date to sing.
When should I send my electronic submission?
Anytime, but dates will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
What file format is best when emailing my submission in?
We prefer a link (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) rather than a file.
Is there an age limit?
No, everyone is welcome to audition.
Do you compensate for singing or travel?
No. Each singer will receive 2 tickets, one to be used to enter the building upon arrival.
What should I wear to perform?
If you are selected to perform, we require business professional dress.
When will I know if I'm selected?
You will be notified through email. If you do not receive any communication from us, regrettably you were not selected.
