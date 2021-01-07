2020-21 National Anthem auditions

The Utah Jazz is looking for talented vocalists and instrumentalists to perform the National Anthem for the 2020-2021 NBA Season. To be considered, please submit a Facebook, YouTube or video link of your National Anthem performance via email to ashley.kelson@utahjazz.com

At this time, we are only accepting soloist submissions due to Covid-19 restrictions.

All participants submitting a video will be notified by email whether they have been invited to perform the National Anthem.

Please consider the following when auditioning:

The Utah Jazz require that the National Anthem be sung a cappella and in a traditional manner. Please sing the anthem with the utmost respect and honor for what the song stands for. If selected, the performer must sing the same version at his/her scheduled game in the same manner as the audition video. Professional attire is required.

For more information, please contact Ashley Kelson at (801) 325-2596 or email ashley.kelson@utahjazz.com.

Thank you for sharing your talents with our fans.

FAQ

What do you look for?

We look for powerful voices that can fill an entire arena. We also love a clear, traditional anthem without any added melodies or notes.

How will I know if I am selected?

You will receive an email.

Can I choose my date?

All performers will be assigned a date to sing.

When should I send my electronic submission?

Anytime, but dates will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

What file format is best when emailing my submission in?

We prefer a link (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) rather than a file.

Is there an age limit?

No, everyone is welcome to audition.

Do you compensate for singing or travel?

No. Each singer will receive 2 tickets, one to be used to enter the building upon arrival.

What should I wear to perform?

If you are selected to perform, we require business professional dress.

When will I know if I'm selected?

You will be notified through email. If you do not receive any communication from us, regrettably you were not selected.