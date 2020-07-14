Miye’s Majestic Miso Glazed Salmon
Ingredients
- 1 lb Salmon filet
- 2-3 Tbsp olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1 Tbsp mellow miso
- 1 Tbsp soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp hot water
Instructions
- For the salmon glaze, combine ingredients adding hot water last and whisk together. Set aside.
- For the salmon itself, season your fish lightly with salt and pepper.
- Add oil to a hot pan, put down the pretty side of the salmon filet.
- After the first side of your fish is seared, turn off the heat and spoon the glaze over salmon.
- The salmon will finish cooking as the miso glaze begins to caramelize in the pan.
Notes
Serves 2-3
