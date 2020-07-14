Miye’s Majestic Miso Glazed Salmon

Miye Oni | 07.14.2020

Ingredients

  • 1 lb Salmon filet
  • 2-3 Tbsp olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 Tbsp mellow miso
  • 1 Tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp hot water

Instructions

  1. For the salmon glaze, combine ingredients adding hot water last and whisk together. Set aside.
  2. For the salmon itself, season your fish lightly with salt and pepper.
  3. Add oil to a hot pan, put down the pretty side of the salmon filet.
  4. After the first side of your fish is seared, turn off the heat and spoon the glaze over salmon.
  5. The salmon will finish cooking as the miso glaze begins to caramelize in the pan.

Notes

Serves 2-3

