Mitchell Named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 5. It marks Mitchell’s third Player of the Week accolade, having also earned the honor twice in 2018-19.

Mitchell (6-3, 222, Louisville) averaged 33.0 points on 57.1 percent shooting, 43.3 percent from downtown, along with 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals during the week, helping the Jazz to a 3-0 record. Utah now stands at 16-7 on the season with Mitchell ranking 12th in the NBA in points per game (24.2).

Here is a closer look at the week for Mitchell:

Nov 29 vs. Portland: Recorded 30 points (12-of-20 FG), adding five assists and swiping four steals in a 129-107 win against the Trail Blazers.

Dec. 3 vs. Boston: Finished with 34 points and handed out six assists in a 137-130 win vs. the Celtics.

Dec. 5 at Cleveland: Logged 35 points (12-of-21 FG), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 109-108 road victory against the Cavaliers.

The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 24.2 points on 44.6 percent from the field, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest in his fifth NBA season. He’s one of only nine players in 2021-22 to be averaging at least 24 points, five assists and four rebounds per contest. The 25-year-old has totaled six games with 30-or-more points, which is tied for the eighth most such contests in the NBA this season.

He shares the honor with Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.