Ken Garff Automotive Named Official Partner
Sponsorship with Utah Jazz to Impact Community with Service Projects
The Utah Jazz announced today that the Ken Garff Automotive Group has been named an Official Partner of the Utah Jazz – a first-time sponsorship agreement between the two long-standing fixtures in the Utah business community.
The multi-year partnership will focus on joint community initiatives that have a positive impact, consistent with the “We’re Hear For You” service projects of Ken Garff and the NBA Cares outreach programs of the Jazz.
Ken Garff will be the presenting sponsor and supporter of the Jazz’s Season of Giving activities between Thanksgiving and the New Year, including a holiday toy drive at its dealerships and Vivint Arena. The Jazz and Ken Garff will also team up for a halftime toy toss at a future Jazz game.
“Our two organizations may be in different businesses, but we share a strong desire to serve our communities,” said Jim Olson, Utah Jazz president. “Ken Garff is a model company for giving back and helping local businesses, organizations, and community members in need. Our partnership empowers us to be even more impactful, reach more people and use our resources for the greater good.”
“We’re excited to partner with the Utah Jazz for the first time in our 90-year history and work together to further strengthen our community in Utah” said John Garff, owner of Ken Garff Automotive Group. Brett Hopkins, CEO of the Ken Garff Automotive Group added, “We additionally see this as a tremendous opportunity for our employees to experience the Utah Jazz both in-arena at games and in the community serving with us joint partnership projects.”
Through the NBA Cares social responsibility program, the Jazz unite people and communities through the game of basketball and shine a light on important social issues through hands-on service and youth-serving programs in education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.
