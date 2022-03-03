Ken Garff Automotive Named Official Partner

The Utah Jazz announced today that the Ken Garff Automotive Group has been named an Official Partner of the Utah Jazz – a first-time sponsorship agreement between the two long-standing fixtures in the Utah business community.

The multi-year partnership will focus on joint community initiatives that have a positive impact, consistent with the “We’re Hear For You” service projects of Ken Garff and the NBA Cares outreach programs of the Jazz.

Ken Garff will be the presenting sponsor and supporter of the Jazz’s Season of Giving activities between Thanksgiving and the New Year, including a holiday toy drive at its dealerships and Vivint Arena. The Jazz and Ken Garff will also team up for a halftime toy toss at a future Jazz game.