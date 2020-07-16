Jess Pastuf’s Perfect-for-Summer Grilled Veggies, Hummus & Pita Chips

Jess Pastuf | 07.16.2020

Ingredients

  • 1 bag pita bread loaves
  • Balsamic glaze
  • 2 cups olive oi
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Thyme
  • Rosemary
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 tsp garlic salt
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp Umami mushroom blend
  • 1 tsp Tahini
  • 32 oz white beans
  • 1 zucchini
  • 1 summer squash
  • 1 eggplant
  • 1 green pepper
  • 1 red onion

Instructions

  1. Take as many pita bread loaves as desired, cut into sixths. Place chip-shaped bread pieces into a mixing bowl.
  2. Drizzle pita pieces with olive oil. Sprinkle on paprika, garlic salt and cumin seasoning to taste. Toss and mix the seasonings with the pieces of pita bread.
  3. Place bread flat onto a baking sheet. Bake pita chips for 10-minutes on 375-degree heat.
  4. While the pita chips are baking, drain and rinse the white beans.
  5. Add all of the drained white beans, the juice from one large lemon, ¼ cup of olive oil, 2 chopped garlic cloves, 2 tablespoons of chopped rosemary and thyme, 1 teaspoon of Tahini, and ½ teaspoon of all the seasonings (garlic salt, paprika, cumin, onion powder and Umami mushroom blend) into a blender or food processor.
  6. Blend ingredients. Add more olive oil to achieve desired, hummus consistency. Place hummus into a serving bowl and set aside.
  7. Use the vegetables listed in the ingredients, or choose your favorites to grill. For best grilling capabilities, cut vegetables to have a flat or horizontal surface.
  8. Prepare a hot grill. Evenly space the cut vegetables flat on the grill. Season veggies with salt and pepper. Once grill-marks begin to form, flip the vegetables onto the other side and season again with salt & pepper.
  9. Once finished, place grilled veggies into a mixing bowl and add a drizzle of olive oil, garlic salt to taste.
  10. Plate grilled veggies next to the bowl of homemade hummus and pita chips. Drizzle Balsamic glaze on the vegetables and enjoy!

Notes

Serves 3-4

