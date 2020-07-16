Jess Pastuf’s Perfect-for-Summer Grilled Veggies, Hummus & Pita Chips
Ingredients
- 1 bag pita bread loaves
- Balsamic glaze
- 2 cups olive oi
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Salt
- Pepper
- Thyme
- Rosemary
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp Umami mushroom blend
- 1 tsp Tahini
- 32 oz white beans
- 1 zucchini
- 1 summer squash
- 1 eggplant
- 1 green pepper
- 1 red onion
Instructions
- Take as many pita bread loaves as desired, cut into sixths. Place chip-shaped bread pieces into a mixing bowl.
- Drizzle pita pieces with olive oil. Sprinkle on paprika, garlic salt and cumin seasoning to taste. Toss and mix the seasonings with the pieces of pita bread.
- Place bread flat onto a baking sheet. Bake pita chips for 10-minutes on 375-degree heat.
- While the pita chips are baking, drain and rinse the white beans.
- Add all of the drained white beans, the juice from one large lemon, ¼ cup of olive oil, 2 chopped garlic cloves, 2 tablespoons of chopped rosemary and thyme, 1 teaspoon of Tahini, and ½ teaspoon of all the seasonings (garlic salt, paprika, cumin, onion powder and Umami mushroom blend) into a blender or food processor.
- Blend ingredients. Add more olive oil to achieve desired, hummus consistency. Place hummus into a serving bowl and set aside.
- Use the vegetables listed in the ingredients, or choose your favorites to grill. For best grilling capabilities, cut vegetables to have a flat or horizontal surface.
- Prepare a hot grill. Evenly space the cut vegetables flat on the grill. Season veggies with salt and pepper. Once grill-marks begin to form, flip the vegetables onto the other side and season again with salt & pepper.
- Once finished, place grilled veggies into a mixing bowl and add a drizzle of olive oil, garlic salt to taste.
- Plate grilled veggies next to the bowl of homemade hummus and pita chips. Drizzle Balsamic glaze on the vegetables and enjoy!
Notes
Serves 3-4
