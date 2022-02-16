Jazz Sign Xavier Sneed to Two-Way Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed forward Xavier Sneed to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Sneed (6-5, 215, Kansas State) appeared in two games with the Memphis Grizzlies this season and also played in 18 games (all starts) with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest.

The St. Louis, Mo., native played in 13 games (10 starts) with the Swarm in 2020-21 and averaged 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals. He has additional professional playing experience in Canada where he played for the Niagara River Lions of the CEBL in 2020-21, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Collegiately, Sneed played four seasons at Kansas State (2016-20), where he averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 137 career games (104 starts).