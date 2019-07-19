Jazz Sign Nigel Williams-Goss

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Nigel Williams-Goss. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Williams-Goss (6-3, 190, Gonzaga) was originally selected by Utah in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft (55th overall) and has spent the last two seasons overseas playing with KK Partizan of the ABA league in Serbia (2017-18) and with Olympiacos B.C. of the A1 League in Greece (2018-19).

Competing in 46 games (44 starts) in the Liga ABA, KLS, EuroCup and Serbian Cup with Partizan in 2017-18, the Happy Valley, Ore. native averaged 17.4 points on 50.4 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from beyond the arc, 7.0 assists, 3.5 boards and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes, helping the team to a 2018 Serbian Cup victory, while earning 2018 Serbian Cup MVP honors. In 2018-19 with Olympiacos, he appeared in 53 games (43 starts) in the EuroLeague and A1 League with averages of 10.1 points, shooting 42.3 percent shooting and 38.4 percent from three, along with 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes.

In his final collegiate year with Gonzaga in 2016-17, he averaged 16.8 points, grabbed 6.0 rebounds and dished out 4.7 assists, earning consensus All-America Second Team honors. He was named the 2017 WCC Player of the Year and scored 640 points this season, which ranked eighth all-time in a single-season in Bulldogs history. He also garnered All-American Academic First Team honors following the 2016-17 season and All-American Academic Third Team honors in 2014-15. Williams-Goss played two seasons at Washington before transferring to Gonzaga, where he collected 2015 All-Pac-12 Second Team and 2015 All-Pac-12 Freshman team accolades.

Williams-Goss played high school basketball at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev. and was selected as a 2013 McDonald’s All-American, also competing in the Jordan Brand Classic.

He will wear no. 0 for the Jazz.