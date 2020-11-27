Jazz sign Donovan Mitchell to contract extension

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“We are thrilled to be able to ensure that a person and a player like Donovan Mitchell will be with the Jazz organization for the long term,” said Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey. “His work ethic, passion and commitment to winning are all qualities that encapsulate Jazz basketball and ever since he arrived in Utah, Donovan has deepened those values for our team. We look forward to helping him continue to grow and continue to make a positive impact in our community.”

“Donovan has a genuine selflessness that helps define our goals as a team, he is also as competitive of a player that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching,“ said Head Coach Quin Snyder. “On a personal level he has the unique ability to positively impact all of the people he touches, not just in Utah, but in all of his communities. I couldn’t be more excited to take the next steps with Donovan as we continue to strive to achieve our goals.”

Mitchell (6-3, 215, Louisville) is entering his fourth NBA season, coming off a 2019-20 campaign where he averaged a career-high 24.0 points, along with 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest, earning his first NBA All-Star selection. He became the first Jazz player to average 24-or-more points in a single season since Karl Malone in 1999-00. He logged 20 contests with 30-or-more points last season, the first to tally that many 30-point performances by a Jazzman since Karl Malone in 2000-01.

The 6-3 guard is coming of a historic 2020 postseason, where he averaged an NBA First Round-best 36.3 points per contest, which also marked a franchise record for a playoff scoring average (min. 4 GP), along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. After his 51-point outing against Denver on Aug. 23, Mitchell became only the fourth player in NBA history to total two 50-point outings in a playoff run (Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, twice, and Wilt Chamberlain). In Game 1 of the series, Mitchell tallied 57 points, which stands as the third most points ever by a player in the postseason (Jordan – 63 and Elgin Baylor – 61).

On Aug. 1, against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 24-year-old totaled his 5,000th career point, becoming the third fastest active player to hit that mark (LeBron James and Kevin Durant). After his 200th career game, Mitchell became the first player since LeBron James to record over 4,500 points, 800 rebounds and 800 assists, with the last four other players to accomplish that feat being, Dwyane Wade, Iverson and Jordan.

Originally drafted by Denver 13th overall (first round) in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mitchell has competed in 225 career games (217 starts) for Utah, with career averages of 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals. In just three seasons, he ranks fourth in all-time Jazz threes made (540), 19th in assists (907) and 21st in all-time points (5,100).